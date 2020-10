Our usual trio unpacks the Reggie Cannon and Dan Hunt quotes that have seen the pair at loggerheads – with the raw audio of both for you to judge for yourself. We take a look back on FC Dallas’ 1-0 win over that Dastardly Peter Vermes and his Sporting Kansas City. Buzz explains the new MLS reserve league and whether FC Dallas will participate or jettison USL League One.

The guys even unbox a present from the wonderful Pappy Check.