This week on 3rd Degree the Podcast, Peter Welpton and Buzz Carrick – missing the great Dan Crooke – break down the terrific FC Dallas matchup with Orlando City. The fellas talk Papi’s return, discuss just how good FCD is, talk up the defense, dissect the offense, look ahead to the Crew, and drop some thoughts on the season outlook. Plus there’s a small Huntsmen Dump at the end.

Youtube Version

Coming soon.