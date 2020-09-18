3rd Degree the podcast Episode 77 now available

It’s a British free episode of 3rd Degree the Podcast as Dan Crooke’s evening engagement ran long. WAY long. So Peter Welpton and Buzz Carrick are left to the own devices and decide to talk FC Dallas and North Texas SC. Topics include the Kobra sale, two wins over Dynamo and the Rapids, Ricaurte’s amazing arrival, Mosquera’s Jekyll and Hyde act, Tessmann’s career-best night, Barrios’ form, and the value of roster competition. Plus a little North Texas SC talk to round it out.
Youtube Version coming soon…
Man, I would go to war for Mikey Barrios, regardless of how much he invests in being a fan favorite. He’s a flawed player, but also a player that turns up every game and hustles like crazy to get results.
Also, I’m so sorry to report that, unfortunately, the Ricaurte goal was a deflection. It’s not clear in any of the broadcast angles, but you can see it in the FCD documentary of that game.
I’m with you on Barrios, but I’m sure you know what I mean about endearing himself to fans. Kobra was on another level.