This week on 3rd Degree the Podcast, Buzz Carrick and Dan Crooke bring you all the latest scuttlebutt from the FC Dallas world. First, it’s a breakdown of the game last Friday at Houston Dynamo, then it’s discussion of the communications failure that was the canceled game against Colorado Rapids, next it’s a dig into the announced Wednesday FCD lineup, and finally some expectations for this weekend. Oh yeah, there’s also some Reggie Cannon talk.

Youtube Version coming soon…