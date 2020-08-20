Categories 3rd Degree the Podcast

3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 73 now available

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on 3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 73 now available

Your hosts pick up the pieces of FC Dallas’ not so promising re-start. Discussions of a shift in philosophy, is Luchi the right guy, what’s the deal with Pax, and what to expect going forward.

Youtube Version coming soon…

