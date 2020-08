This week on 3rd Degree the Podcast, Dan and Buzz talk about the potential (hypothetical?) game next Friday against Nashville SC in Frisco. The duo preview Nashville SC, dig into the FCD roster, talk tactical shape, discuss the FCD/NTX training bubbles, what it means that Carlos Avilez is with North Texas, and multiple aspects of the upcoming transfer window including Reggie Cannon’s situation. All that and more on 3rd Degree the Podcast.

Enjoy.

Youtube version coming soon…

Reggie Cannon trains with FC Dallas, July 30, 2020. (Courtesy FC Dallas)