Episode 62 continues our FC Dallas history trek with special guest Kevin Lindstrom. This is the 2nd half of the nearly two-hour podcast we did covering the years 2012 to 2014. This pod covers the last two seasons of the reign of Schellas Hyndman and the first season of Oscar Pareja's tenure as head coach.

https://tracking.podiant.co/d/spoke/3rddegree/episodes/387b58e5981b2a/primary/1590038765.mp3