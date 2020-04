This week on 3rd Degree the Podcast, Buzz Carrick is joined by Denton Diablos owner Damon Gochneaur. The talk dives into the Diablos, the working economics of lower-division pro soccer in the United States, and the impact the Covid-19 shutdown is having on the game at the division four level.

Denton Diablos co-owner Damon Gochneaur (left), Head Coach Chad Rakestraw (center), and General Manager Rusty Oglesby (right). (Courtesy Denton Diablos)

Youtube Version

Denton Diablos 2020 jersey with thematic numbers. (Courtesy Denton Diablos)