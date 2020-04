Our forced Spring of Discontent continues so 3rd Degree the Podcast is going deep on FC Dallas franchise history. The club’s first fan, founder of the first Dallas Burn supporters club The Inferno, the El Jefe himself, Dustin Christmann, joins Buzz to talk about the Burn.

Let’s dig deep, fellow FC Dallas fans, and walk through FC Dallas history with Dallas Burn Part One, 1996 to 1999.

Dustin Christmann, FC Dallas’s first fan, with Jason Kreis in 1996.

Youtube Version