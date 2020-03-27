3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 55 now available

This week’s episode of 3rd Degree the Podcast – Episode #55 – is now available.

With the soccers in virus shutdown, we forgo the normal format and bring in a special guest – Matt Denny, General Manager of North Texas Soccer Club sits down with Buzz Carrick for a 45-minute chat about the FC Dallas feeder club. Topics include Notts County, the 2019 season, the FCD pipeline, budget constraints, the Corona shutdown, moving to Arlington, expectations for 2020 season (if it happens), and the dream stadium scenario.

Youtube version coming soon…