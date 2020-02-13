Categories 3rd Degree the Podcast

3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 49 now available

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on 3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 49 now available

It’s a busy week with two scrimmages, a marketing mishap, plus Buzz and Dan break down the biggest issue facing FC Dallas right now.

There’s no such thing as bad publicity.

PT Barnum (probably)

Enjoy.

Youtube version late Friday, probably.

Mexican star promo
The now infamous Mexican Stars ticket package tweet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *