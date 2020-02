Episode 48 of 3rd Degree the Podcast is up for everyone and it’s a phat full of soccer content.

Peter, Buzz, and Dan jam in a LOT of stuff with everything that happened since the last episode. A grand session of KitTalk followed by updates on FCD pre-season and then the big breakdown of the CBA announcement and how it impacts the Huntsmen. Plus the growing problem facing FCD/NTXSC and what’s the deal with the women’s team?

Youtube version coming soon…