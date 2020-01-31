3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 47 now available

Peter breaks the internet so Buzz and Dan talk over the first preseason scrimmages, how they view the draft picks’ prospects, what to expect from North Texas SC in 2020 as well as who should be going out on loan…Oh, and some good old fashioned kit nerding after the guys almost nailed their prediction of the new FC Dallas jersey.

Warning, after usually being way too loud, this time Buzz is way to low. Gotta find that sweet spot! (Without Peter we had to throw something together on the fly and need to get it better.)

Enjoy.

Youtube version coming soon…