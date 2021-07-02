3rd Degree the Podcast Episode #117 now available

No Dan Crooke on this week’s edition of 3rd Degree the Podcast so Peter Welpton and Buzz Carrick are left picking up the slack. What a fun week this was, winning is better than losing. But just how did Coach Luchi Gonzalez pull it off? New tactics, new grit, new playing style, a little play the kids, and it’s a whole new outlook.

Music by Pappy Check.