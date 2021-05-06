3rd Degree the Podcast episode 109 now available

This week on 3rd Degree the Podcast, your hosts – Peter, Dan, and Buzz – dig into the delicious 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers. Positives abound with multiple standout performances from the likes of Bressan, Bryan Acosta, and Andres Ricaurte. Then it’s on to Buzz’s FCD training report including a lineup prediction for the Dynamo, a Szabolcs Schön sighting, a form check on Paxton Pomykal and Thomas Roberts, and a visit with an old friend. All that and a primer on Copa Tejas which kicks off this weekend against the Houston Dynamo.

