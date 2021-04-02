3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 104 now available

Schedules being what they are, Dan Crooke is missing again but Peter Welpton and Buzz Carrick had plenty of FC Dallas to talk about. Two scrimmages with San Antonio FC (including Friday’s lineup and spy report), the outside back battle, the out of the blue sale of Thiago Santos and who will replace him, FCD injury updates, the US Olympic Failure, sweet Dallas Cup action, and some awesome kit nerd talk to round it out.

Music by Pappy Check.