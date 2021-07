Another rough week for FC Dallas but your podcast hosts Peter Welpton, Dan Crooke, and Buzz Carrick are gonna talk about it anyway. FCD vs Vancouver and FCD vs LA Galaxy. Neither was much count. So how hot is Luchi’s seat? What about Zanotta? Plus it’s the summer window, who goes, and is anyone coming in? Plus the things in soccer we hate more than any other.

