3rd Degree the Podcast #106 now available

It’s the final 2021 preseason 3rd Degree the Podcast as the regular season is around the corner. So this week Peter, Buzz, and Dan dig into the final tune-up versus Dynamo and preview the Rapids home opener. Plus Buzz went to training for the first time in a year and has lots to talk about including the big Ferreira injury. Throw in a Homegrown signing, some FCD/MLS season predictions, and – thanks to Trent Dismuke – a bit of booze and you get one heck of a mix.

Music by Pappy Check.