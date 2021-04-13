2021 Texas YNT Regional ID Center Roster – 2004s & 2005s

US Soccer has announced a series of Youth National Team Talent Identification Centers for April of 2021. The one-day camps are intended to expand the YNT player pool. So these are not Youth National Team call-ups, but they could lead to one.

Eight FC Dallas players are on the roster for the Texas 2004/2005 ID Center. If you have followed my writing about the FC Dallas U17s, U19s, and the Dallas Cup you will recognize these names. They are all technically U17 eligible, but the two 2004s mostly play up with the U19s.

The paperwork I’ve seen mentioned the ID Centers will be conducted adhering to the US Soccer Return to Play protocols regarding Covid-19.

The Texas ID center is taking place on April 27th at the Toyota Soccer Center – home of FC Dallas.

FC Dallas 2004s & 2005s on ID Center Roster

Name Pos Class Pranav DeBroff CB 2005 Cesar Elizalde CM 2004 Diego Hernandez CM 2005 Jordan Jones CM 2005 Nolan Norris LB 2005 Nighte Pickering F 2005 Anthony Ramirez CM 2005 Ty Reynolds RB/RW 2004

YNT Regional Identification Center Staff

Gonzalo Segares, YNT Coach

Garrett Biller, U.S. Soccer Talent ID Manager

Kevin Hudson, YNT Network Scout

Ben Stoddard, YNT Network Scout

Brian Young, YNT Network Scout

Remaining 2006 ID Center Roster

There are five other DFW kids on this roster. Three from Dallas Texans and two from Solar SC. I have bolded them below.

Name Class Club Joel Aleman 2004 Dallas Texans Bryan Arellano 2005 San Antonio FC Fabricio Bernal * 2003 San Antonio FC Alex Borsos 2004 Houston Dynamo Cesar Cordova 2004 Houston Dynamo Iyke Dafe 2005 Houston Dynamo Bradley Didley 2004 San Antonio FC Berin Droemer 2004 Solar SC Logan Erb 2004 Houston Dynamo Ricardo Garcia 2005 Houston Dynamo Raul Hernandez 2005 RGV Toros D’Alessandrio Herrera 2004 Houston Dynamo Joshua Jhory 2995 Houston Dynamo Hans Leza 2004 Houston Dynamo Abraham Lincon 2004 San Antonio FC Sebastian Lozano 2005 Rise SC Guy Michaeli 2005 Dallas Texans Jorge Morgado 2004 Dallas Texans Daniel Ordonez 2005 San Antonio FC Rocky Perez 2004 San Antonio FC Santiago Perez 2004 RGV Toros Mateo Pinilla 2005 Houston Dynamo Marvin Rivas 2005 Rise SC Diego Rosas 2005 RGV Toros Eric Samiel Davis 2004 Solar SC Leo Torres 2004 San Antonio FC

Bernal is a 2003. Not sure why he’s in this camp.