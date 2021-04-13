Categories Dallas Texans, FCD Academy, Solar SC, US National Teams, Youth and Academy

2021 Texas YNT Regional ID Center Roster – 2004s & 2005s

US Soccer has announced a series of Youth National Team Talent Identification Centers for April of 2021. The one-day camps are intended to expand the YNT player pool. So these are not Youth National Team call-ups, but they could lead to one.

Eight FC Dallas players are on the roster for the Texas 2004/2005 ID Center. If you have followed my writing about the FC Dallas U17s, U19s, and the Dallas Cup you will recognize these names. They are all technically U17 eligible, but the two 2004s mostly play up with the U19s.

The paperwork I’ve seen mentioned the ID Centers will be conducted adhering to the US Soccer Return to Play protocols regarding Covid-19.

The Texas ID center is taking place on April 27th at the Toyota Soccer Center – home of FC Dallas.

FC Dallas 2004s & 2005s on ID Center Roster

NamePosClass
Pranav DeBroffCB2005
Cesar ElizaldeCM2004
Diego HernandezCM2005
Jordan JonesCM2005
Nolan NorrisLB2005
Nighte PickeringF2005
Anthony RamirezCM2005
Ty ReynoldsRB/RW2004

YNT Regional Identification Center Staff
Gonzalo Segares, YNT Coach
Garrett Biller, U.S. Soccer Talent ID Manager
Kevin Hudson, YNT Network Scout
Ben Stoddard, YNT Network Scout
Brian Young, YNT Network Scout

Remaining 2006 ID Center Roster

There are five other DFW kids on this roster. Three from Dallas Texans and two from Solar SC. I have bolded them below.

NameClassClub
Joel Aleman2004Dallas Texans
Bryan Arellano2005San Antonio FC
Fabricio Bernal *2003San Antonio FC
Alex Borsos2004Houston Dynamo
Cesar Cordova2004Houston Dynamo
Iyke Dafe2005Houston Dynamo
Bradley Didley2004San Antonio FC
Berin Droemer2004Solar SC
Logan Erb2004Houston Dynamo
Ricardo Garcia2005Houston Dynamo
Raul Hernandez2005RGV Toros
D’Alessandrio Herrera2004Houston Dynamo
Joshua Jhory2995Houston Dynamo
Hans Leza2004Houston Dynamo
Abraham Lincon2004San Antonio FC
Sebastian Lozano2005Rise SC
Guy Michaeli2005Dallas Texans
Jorge Morgado2004Dallas Texans
Daniel Ordonez2005San Antonio FC
Rocky Perez2004 San Antonio FC
Santiago Perez2004RGV Toros
Mateo Pinilla2005Houston Dynamo
Marvin Rivas2005Rise SC
Diego Rosas2005RGV Toros
Eric Samiel Davis2004Solar SC
Leo Torres2004San Antonio FC
  • Bernal is a 2003. Not sure why he’s in this camp.

