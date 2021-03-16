2021 NPSL Lone Star Conference schedules revealed

The NPSL has begun to release schedules for the 2021 season with the Lone Star Conference’s schedules dropping already. The Denton Diablos and Fort Worth Vaqueros return to NPSL play for the first time since 2019, joined by Irving FC who previously played in UPSL. Irving FC also played with Denton and Fort Worth in The Roja League.

This year’s Lone Star Conference comprises 8 teams from around the state of Texas, including 5 returning members from 2019: Denton Diablos, Fort Worth Vaqueros, Midland-Odessa Sockers, Laredo Heat, and Katy 1895 FC. Joining them are Irving FC from the UPSL, and new teams FC Brownsville and Coyotes FC.

Austin United FC, previously announced in 2019, is no longer listed on the NPSL site, nor in the schedule. Dallas City FCD remains listed in the Heartland Conference and their schedule has yet to be announced.

With that out of the way, here are the schedules for the Metroplex’s three NPSL sides for the 2021 season.

Denton Diablos FC

Home field TBD.

Date Opponent 15 May, Sat vs Katy 1895 FC 22 May, Sat at Fort Worth Vaqueros FC 29 May, Sat vs Fort Worth Vaqueros FC 3 June, Thu at Laredo Heat SC 5 June, Sat at FC Brownsville 10 June, Thu vs Midland-Odessa Sockers FC 19 June, Sat vs Irving FC 26 June, Sat vs Coyotes FC 1 July, Thu at Irving FC 10 July, Sat at Midland-Odessa Sockers FC

Fort Worth Vaqueros FC

Vaqueros will play all home games in 2021 at Martin Field on the campus of Texas Wesleyan.

Date Opponent 8 May, Sat at Coyotes FC 15 May, Sat vs FC Brownsville 22 May, Sat vs Denton Diablos FC 29 May, Sat at Denton Diablos FC 10 June, Thu at Irving FC 12 June, Sat vs Midland-Odessa Sockers FC 19 June, Sat vs Laredo Heat SC 26 June, Sat at Katy 1895 FC 2 July, Fri at Midland-Odessa Sockers FC 10 July, Sat vs Irving FC

Irving FC

Irving FC will be playing their 2021 home games at RL Anderson Stadium, in Mansfield TX.

Dates Opponent 22 May, Sat vs Coyotes FC 28 May, Fri at Laredo Heat SC 29 May, Sat at FC Brownsville 5 June, Sat at Midland-Odessa Sockers FC 10 June, Thu vs Fort Worth Vaqueros FC 12 June, Sat vs Katy 1895 FC 19 June, Sat at Denton Diablos FC 26 June, Sat vs Midland-Odessa Sockers FC 1 July, Thu vs Denton Diablos FC 10 July, Sat at Fort Worth Vaqueros FC