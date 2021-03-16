Categories Denton Diablos, Fort Worth Vaqueros, Irving FC, NPSL

2021 NPSL Lone Star Conference schedules revealed

The NPSL has begun to release schedules for the 2021 season with the Lone Star Conference’s schedules dropping already. The Denton Diablos and Fort Worth Vaqueros return to NPSL play for the first time since 2019, joined by Irving FC who previously played in UPSL. Irving FC also played with Denton and Fort Worth in The Roja League.

This year’s Lone Star Conference comprises 8 teams from around the state of Texas, including 5 returning members from 2019: Denton Diablos, Fort Worth Vaqueros, Midland-Odessa Sockers, Laredo Heat, and Katy 1895 FC. Joining them are Irving FC from the UPSL, and new teams FC Brownsville and Coyotes FC.

Austin United FC, previously announced in 2019, is no longer listed on the NPSL site, nor in the schedule. Dallas City FCD remains listed in the Heartland Conference and their schedule has yet to be announced.

With that out of the way, here are the schedules for the Metroplex’s three NPSL sides for the 2021 season.

Denton Diablos FC

Home field TBD.

DateOpponent
15 May, Satvs Katy 1895 FC
22 May, Satat Fort Worth Vaqueros FC
29 May, Satvs Fort Worth Vaqueros FC
3 June, Thuat Laredo Heat SC
5 June, Satat FC Brownsville
10 June, Thuvs Midland-Odessa Sockers FC
19 June, Satvs Irving FC
26 June, Satvs Coyotes FC
1 July, Thuat Irving FC
10 July, Satat Midland-Odessa Sockers FC

Fort Worth Vaqueros FC

Vaqueros will play all home games in 2021 at Martin Field on the campus of Texas Wesleyan.

DateOpponent
8 May, Satat Coyotes FC
15 May, Satvs FC Brownsville
22 May, Satvs Denton Diablos FC
29 May, Satat Denton Diablos FC
10 June, Thuat Irving FC
12 June, Satvs Midland-Odessa Sockers FC
19 June, Satvs Laredo Heat SC
26 June, Satat Katy 1895 FC
2 July, Friat Midland-Odessa Sockers FC
10 July, Satvs Irving FC

Irving FC

Irving FC will be playing their 2021 home games at RL Anderson Stadium, in Mansfield TX.

DatesOpponent
22 May, Satvs Coyotes FC
28 May, Friat Laredo Heat SC
29 May, Satat FC Brownsville
5 June, Satat Midland-Odessa Sockers FC
10 June, Thuvs Fort Worth Vaqueros FC
12 June, Satvs Katy 1895 FC
19 June, Satat Denton Diablos FC
26 June, Satvs Midland-Odessa Sockers FC
1 July, Thuvs Denton Diablos FC
10 July, Satat Fort Worth Vaqueros FC

