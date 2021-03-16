2021 NPSL Lone Star Conference schedules revealed

The NPSL has begun to release schedules for the 2021 season with the Lone Star Conference’s schedules dropping already. The Denton Diablos and Fort Worth Vaqueros return to NPSL play for the first time since 2019, joined by Irving FC who previously played in UPSL. Irving FC also played with Denton and Fort Worth in The Roja League.
This year’s Lone Star Conference comprises 8 teams from around the state of Texas, including 5 returning members from 2019: Denton Diablos, Fort Worth Vaqueros, Midland-Odessa Sockers, Laredo Heat, and Katy 1895 FC. Joining them are Irving FC from the UPSL, and new teams FC Brownsville and Coyotes FC.
Austin United FC, previously announced in 2019, is no longer listed on the NPSL site, nor in the schedule. Dallas City FCD remains listed in the Heartland Conference and their schedule has yet to be announced.
With that out of the way, here are the schedules for the Metroplex’s three NPSL sides for the 2021 season.
Denton Diablos FC
Home field TBD.
|Date
|Opponent
|15 May, Sat
|vs Katy 1895 FC
|22 May, Sat
|at Fort Worth Vaqueros FC
|29 May, Sat
|vs Fort Worth Vaqueros FC
|3 June, Thu
|at Laredo Heat SC
|5 June, Sat
|at FC Brownsville
|10 June, Thu
|vs Midland-Odessa Sockers FC
|19 June, Sat
|vs Irving FC
|26 June, Sat
|vs Coyotes FC
|1 July, Thu
|at Irving FC
|10 July, Sat
|at Midland-Odessa Sockers FC
Fort Worth Vaqueros FC
Vaqueros will play all home games in 2021 at Martin Field on the campus of Texas Wesleyan.
|Date
|Opponent
|8 May, Sat
|at Coyotes FC
|15 May, Sat
|vs FC Brownsville
|22 May, Sat
|vs Denton Diablos FC
|29 May, Sat
|at Denton Diablos FC
|10 June, Thu
|at Irving FC
|12 June, Sat
|vs Midland-Odessa Sockers FC
|19 June, Sat
|vs Laredo Heat SC
|26 June, Sat
|at Katy 1895 FC
|2 July, Fri
|at Midland-Odessa Sockers FC
|10 July, Sat
|vs Irving FC
Irving FC
Irving FC will be playing their 2021 home games at RL Anderson Stadium, in Mansfield TX.
|Dates
|Opponent
|22 May, Sat
|vs Coyotes FC
|28 May, Fri
|at Laredo Heat SC
|29 May, Sat
|at FC Brownsville
|5 June, Sat
|at Midland-Odessa Sockers FC
|10 June, Thu
|vs Fort Worth Vaqueros FC
|12 June, Sat
|vs Katy 1895 FC
|19 June, Sat
|at Denton Diablos FC
|26 June, Sat
|vs Midland-Odessa Sockers FC
|1 July, Thu
|vs Denton Diablos FC
|10 July, Sat
|at Fort Worth Vaqueros FC