2021 Dallas Cup Women’s Finals set – Three FC Dallas Teams advance

The 2021 Dallas Cup Women’s Semi-Finals took place on Tuesday and FC Dallas teams advanced to three of the four finals. The Women’s Finals Presented by Mary Kay all take place on Thursday in Toyota Stadium starting at 9 am with the U16s.

Tickets for all the Dallas Cup stadium games can be purchased here.

U16 Finals – 9 am

DKSC ECNL U16 Solar U15 Girls ECNL Toyota Stadium

DKSC ECNL U16 (D’feeters Kicks SC) knocked off the FC Dallas U16 ECNL 2-0 in Semi-Final A and Solar U15 ECNL beat their own Solar U16 ECNL 3-2 in Semi-Final B.

Since there was no U15 bracket, Solar U15s are in with the 16s.

U17 Finals – 11 am

Solar ECNL 04 Williams FC Dallas ECNL Girls U17 Toyota Stadium

Solar ECNL knocked off Crossfire Premier XF Girls 04 in Semi-Final A by a 2-1 score line.

Semi-Final B saw FC Dallas ECNL knock off DKSC 04 ECNL 5-0.

U18 Finals – 1:30 pm

FC Dallas Youth 03 Girls West Red Solar 04 Girls FDL Grado Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas 03 West Red knocked off SRFC 03 (Shamrock Rovers FC) in Semi-Final 1 with a tight 1-0 win.

In Semi-Final B, Solar FDL Grado advanced with a safer 4-0 win over another team in their own club, Solar West 03 Pappas.

No ECNL teams in this one as the 18/19 age brackets are combined.

U19 Finals – 4 pm

Crossfire Premier Girls U19 ECNL FC Dallas Youth 03 Girls ECNL Toyota Stadium

This could be one heck of a final as both teams steam rolled their respective Semis.

In Semi-Final A, Crossfire ECNL beat Solar ECNL 7-0. Semi-Final B saw FC Dallas ECNL knock off Sting Black ECNL 9-1.

FCD Youth 03 West Red celebrate against Shamrock Rovers during Semi-Final A of the U18 bracket at Dallas Cup 2021. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)