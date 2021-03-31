Categories FCD Academy, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

2021 Dallas Cup Championship Matches to air on ESPN3

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on 2021 Dallas Cup Championship Matches to air on ESPN3

The Dallas Cup has announced that ESPN3 will carry eleven live championship matches of the 2021 Dallas Cup.

The newly formed Dallas Cup Girls Invitational presented by Mary Kay, which features girls U16 through U19 age brackets, will have its four championships matches carried live on ESPN3 on Thursday, April 1 from Toyota Stadium in Frisco. FC Dallas broadcasters Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis will be on the call for the finals of the girl’s age groups.

The ESPN platform will also provide live coverage from Toyota Stadium of the finals of the U13 through U19 Boys divisions on April 3rd and 4th. Pete Stein and Dev Reeves of the Dallas Sidekicks broadcast team will be on air for the seven boys finals.

ESPN3 is ESPN’s live multi-screen sports digital platform, a destination that delivers thousands of sports events annually. It is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected devices through the ESPN App.  Local sports production company ‘Oculus Media Group’ will produce the live video feed that will be distributed to ESPN3 for its national streaming.

Dallas Cup XLII Broadcast Schedule 

Thursday, April 1 – Toyota Stadium

9:00 AMDallas Cup Girls Invitational presented by Mary Kay Under 16 final
DKSC U16 vs. Solar U15		ESPN3
11:00 AMDallas Cup Girls Invitational presented by Mary Kay Under 17 final
Solar 04G (Williams) vs. FC Dallas U17		ESPN3
1:30 PMDallas Cup Girls Invitational presented by Mary Kay Under 18 final
FC Dallas 03G West Red vs. Solar 04G (Grado)		ESPN3
4:00 PMDallas Cup Girls Invitational presented by Mary Kay Under 19 final
Crossfire Premier vs. FC Dallas Youth 03G		ESPN3

 Saturday, April 3 – Toyota Stadium

9:30 AMU-13 Boys Championship GameESPN3
11:30 AMU-14 Boys Championship GameESPN3
1:30 PMU-15 Boys Championship GameESPN3
3:30 PMU-16 Boys Championship GameESPN3

 Sunday, April 4 – Toyota Stadium

9:30 AMU-17 Boys Championship GameESPN3
12:00 PMU-18 Boys Championship GameESPN3
2:30 PMU-19 Boys Championship GameESPN3

Sunday, April 4 – Toyota Soccer Center

11:00 AMU-12 Boys Championship GameTwitter Live
@DallasCup

All times Central

For ticket information for championship games played at Toyota Stadium, click here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *