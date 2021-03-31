2021 Dallas Cup Championship Matches to air on ESPN3

The Dallas Cup has announced that ESPN3 will carry eleven live championship matches of the 2021 Dallas Cup.

The newly formed Dallas Cup Girls Invitational presented by Mary Kay, which features girls U16 through U19 age brackets, will have its four championships matches carried live on ESPN3 on Thursday, April 1 from Toyota Stadium in Frisco. FC Dallas broadcasters Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis will be on the call for the finals of the girl’s age groups.

The ESPN platform will also provide live coverage from Toyota Stadium of the finals of the U13 through U19 Boys divisions on April 3rd and 4th. Pete Stein and Dev Reeves of the Dallas Sidekicks broadcast team will be on air for the seven boys finals.

ESPN3 is ESPN’s live multi-screen sports digital platform, a destination that delivers thousands of sports events annually. It is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected devices through the ESPN App. Local sports production company ‘Oculus Media Group’ will produce the live video feed that will be distributed to ESPN3 for its national streaming.

Dallas Cup XLII Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, April 1 – Toyota Stadium

9:00 AM Dallas Cup Girls Invitational presented by Mary Kay Under 16 final

DKSC U16 vs. Solar U15 ESPN3 11:00 AM Dallas Cup Girls Invitational presented by Mary Kay Under 17 final

Solar 04G (Williams) vs. FC Dallas U17 ESPN3 1:30 PM Dallas Cup Girls Invitational presented by Mary Kay Under 18 final

FC Dallas 03G West Red vs. Solar 04G (Grado) ESPN3 4:00 PM Dallas Cup Girls Invitational presented by Mary Kay Under 19 final

Crossfire Premier vs. FC Dallas Youth 03G ESPN3

Saturday, April 3 – Toyota Stadium

9:30 AM U-13 Boys Championship Game ESPN3 11:30 AM U-14 Boys Championship Game ESPN3 1:30 PM U-15 Boys Championship Game ESPN3 3:30 PM U-16 Boys Championship Game ESPN3

Sunday, April 4 – Toyota Stadium

9:30 AM U-17 Boys Championship Game ESPN3 12:00 PM U-18 Boys Championship Game ESPN3 2:30 PM U-19 Boys Championship Game ESPN3

Sunday, April 4 – Toyota Soccer Center

11:00 AM U-12 Boys Championship Game Twitter Live

@DallasCup

All times Central

For ticket information for championship games played at Toyota Stadium, click here.