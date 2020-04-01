2021-2022 FC Dallas secondary jersey leaked

One of our best adidas kit sources reached out to us yesterday with this image of the new secondary FC Dallas jersey for 2021-2022. Late this afternoon we were able to independently confirm with an MLS source that the image we were sent is correct.
According to our source, Dan Hunt was impressed by the fan reaction to the return of the Texas Rangers powder blue uniform and decided to do something similar with FC Dallas.
Our source also says adidas is loosening the reliance on all-white kits in 2021 due to fan reaction to the boring slate of white secondary MLS kits of recent years.
The FC Dallas adidas kits run on two-year cycles, the current new primary hoop kit for 2020-2021 has only been worn twice with the stoppage in play due to the Covid-19 virus.
Are there subtle sublimated hoops on the front panel? Kind of like LAFC’s black-on-black?
And do y’all know the jersey number color? Red would be the best choice, imo, but I’m not getting my hopes up.
guys its april fools
Wow – people don’t realize today is April 1 – good job Buzz
I saw this earlier but shrugged it off because I really had no idea what day/date it was 😐