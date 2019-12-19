2020 FC Dallas schedule released

Here is the complete schedule for the 2020 FC Dallas MLS Regular Season along with some notes and points of interest. The season kicks off with a home opener against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, February 29 at 5PM CT.

Notes and Points of Interest

The annual July 4th game is against San Jose Earthquakes at 7 pm CT.

FCD plays every Western Conference team twice and 10 of the Eastern teams once. FCD does not face Atlanta United, New England Revolution, or Toronto FC in 2020

28 matches on Saturday

3 on Sunday

2 on Wednesday

1 on Thursday (@ Houston during rivalry week)

Home / Road by Month

Feb – 1 home

Mar – 1 home / 2 road

Apr – 1 home / 3 road

May – 3 home / 2 away

June – 2 home / 3 away

July – 3 home / 2 away

Aug – 3 home / 3 away

Sept – 3 home / 1 away

Oct – 1 away

The three home games in September make for a good finish ratio for FCD.

While August seems really loaded, it’s actually just a trick of the calendar as there’s only one midweek game of the 6. There just ended up being 5 Saturdays in the month.

There’s a Friday / Sunday set in September against LAFC and Seattle. That’s not a very nice combo. The Thursday / Sunday in August against Houston and Nashville is, comparatively, a lot easier with poorer teams and a larger gap.

FCD’s first US Open Cup game will be between April 21-23. I inserted the first Cup game below. You can find the rest here. If FCD advances, June gets really busy as there could be two Cup games inserted into the 5 games on the plate creating 3 straight weeks with a Wednesday game.

Been here since day one. Year 25 starts now. #DTID



Full 2020 FC Dallas Schedule: https://t.co/8mIObAwlat pic.twitter.com/q1oDrxqmFR — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) December 19, 2019

2020 FC Dallas Regular Season Schedule

DATE Opponent TIME (CT) Sat, Feb 29 vs Philadelphia Union 5:00 PM Sat, Mar 7 vs Montreal Impact 2:00 PM Sat, Mar 14 at New York City FC 11:30 AM Sat, Mar 21 at Seattle Sounders 9:00 PM Sat, Apr 4 vs LAFC 2:30 PM Sat, Apr 11 at Portland Timbers 9:30 PM Sat, Apr 18 at Minnesota United 7:00 PM April 21-23 FCD USOC 3rd Round Game TBD Sat, Apr 25 at Colorado Rapids 8:00 PM Sat, May 2 vs Chicago Fire 7:30 PM Sat, May 9 at Nashville SC 7:00 PM Sat, May 16 vs Houston Dynamo 7:30 PM Sat, May 23 at Vancouver Whitecaps 3:00 PM Sat, May 30 vs Sporting Kansas City 7:30 PM Sat, Jun 6 at Real Salt Lake 7:00 PM Sat, Jun 13 at Inter Miami 7:00 PM Wed, Jun 17 vs Columbus Crew 7:30 PM Sat, Jun 20 vs Minnesota United 7:30 PM Sat, Jun 27 at FC Cincinnati 6:30 PM Wed, Jul 1 at DC United 7:00 PM Sat, Jul 4 vs San Jose Earthquakes 7:00 PM Sat, Jul 11 vs LA Galaxy 7:30 PM Sat, Jul 18 vs Orlando City 7:30 PM Sat, Jul 25 at Sporting Kansas City 7:30 PM Sat, Aug 1 at New York Red Bulls 6:30 PM Sat, Aug 8 vs Real Salt Lake 7:30 PM Sat, Aug 15 vs Colorado Rapids 7:30 PM Thu, Aug 20 at Houston Dynamo 8:30 PM Sun, Aug 23 vs Nashville SC 7:30 PM Sat, Aug 29 at San Jose Earthquakes 9:00 PM Sat, Sep 5 vs Portland Timbers 7:30 PM Fri, Sep 11 at LAFC 9:30 PM Sun, Sep 20 vs Seattle Sounders 4:00 PM Sat, Sep 26 vs Vancouver Whitecaps 8:00 PM Sun, Oct 4 at LA Galaxy 3:30 PM

National TV

3/07 vs Montreal Impact on Canada’s TVA

3/14 vs Los Angeles FC on Univision

5/23 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Canada’s TSN/CTV

6/06 at Real Salt Lake on UniMás

6/13 at Inter Miami CF on UniMás

7/04 vs San Jose Earthquakes on UniMás

8/20 at Houston Dynamo on UniMás

The 2020 local broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.