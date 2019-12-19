2020 FC Dallas schedule released

Here is the complete schedule for the 2020 FC Dallas MLS Regular Season along with some notes and points of interest. The season kicks off with a home opener against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, February 29 at 5PM CT.
Notes and Points of Interest
The annual July 4th game is against San Jose Earthquakes at 7 pm CT.
FCD plays every Western Conference team twice and 10 of the Eastern teams once. FCD does not face Atlanta United, New England Revolution, or Toronto FC in 2020
28 matches on Saturday
3 on Sunday
2 on Wednesday
1 on Thursday (@ Houston during rivalry week)
Home / Road by Month
Feb – 1 home
Mar – 1 home / 2 road
Apr – 1 home / 3 road
May – 3 home / 2 away
June – 2 home / 3 away
July – 3 home / 2 away
Aug – 3 home / 3 away
Sept – 3 home / 1 away
Oct – 1 away
The three home games in September make for a good finish ratio for FCD.
While August seems really loaded, it’s actually just a trick of the calendar as there’s only one midweek game of the 6. There just ended up being 5 Saturdays in the month.
There’s a Friday / Sunday set in September against LAFC and Seattle. That’s not a very nice combo. The Thursday / Sunday in August against Houston and Nashville is, comparatively, a lot easier with poorer teams and a larger gap.
FCD’s first US Open Cup game will be between April 21-23. I inserted the first Cup game below. You can find the rest here. If FCD advances, June gets really busy as there could be two Cup games inserted into the 5 games on the plate creating 3 straight weeks with a Wednesday game.
2020 FC Dallas Regular Season Schedule
|DATE
|Opponent
|TIME (CT)
|Sat, Feb 29
|vs Philadelphia Union
|5:00 PM
|Sat, Mar 7
|vs Montreal Impact
|2:00 PM
|Sat, Mar 14
|at New York City FC
|11:30 AM
|Sat, Mar 21
|at Seattle Sounders
|9:00 PM
|Sat, Apr 4
|vs LAFC
|2:30 PM
|Sat, Apr 11
|at Portland Timbers
|9:30 PM
|Sat, Apr 18
|at Minnesota United
|7:00 PM
|April 21-23
|FCD USOC 3rd Round Game
|TBD
|Sat, Apr 25
|at Colorado Rapids
|8:00 PM
|Sat, May 2
|vs Chicago Fire
|7:30 PM
|Sat, May 9
|at Nashville SC
|7:00 PM
|Sat, May 16
|vs Houston Dynamo
|7:30 PM
|Sat, May 23
|at Vancouver Whitecaps
|3:00 PM
|Sat, May 30
|vs Sporting Kansas City
|7:30 PM
|Sat, Jun 6
|at Real Salt Lake
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Jun 13
|at Inter Miami
|7:00 PM
|Wed, Jun 17
|vs Columbus Crew
|7:30 PM
|Sat, Jun 20
|vs Minnesota United
|7:30 PM
|Sat, Jun 27
|at FC Cincinnati
|6:30 PM
|Wed, Jul 1
|at DC United
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Jul 4
|vs San Jose Earthquakes
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Jul 11
|vs LA Galaxy
|7:30 PM
|Sat, Jul 18
|vs Orlando City
|7:30 PM
|Sat, Jul 25
|at Sporting Kansas City
|7:30 PM
|Sat, Aug 1
|at New York Red Bulls
|6:30 PM
|Sat, Aug 8
|vs Real Salt Lake
|7:30 PM
|Sat, Aug 15
|vs Colorado Rapids
|7:30 PM
|Thu, Aug 20
|at Houston Dynamo
|8:30 PM
|Sun, Aug 23
|vs Nashville SC
|7:30 PM
|Sat, Aug 29
|at San Jose Earthquakes
|9:00 PM
|Sat, Sep 5
|vs Portland Timbers
|7:30 PM
|Fri, Sep 11
|at LAFC
|9:30 PM
|Sun, Sep 20
|vs Seattle Sounders
|4:00 PM
|Sat, Sep 26
|vs Vancouver Whitecaps
|8:00 PM
|Sun, Oct 4
|at LA Galaxy
|3:30 PM
National TV
3/07 vs Montreal Impact on Canada’s TVA
3/14 vs Los Angeles FC on Univision
5/23 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Canada’s TSN/CTV
6/06 at Real Salt Lake on UniMás
6/13 at Inter Miami CF on UniMás
7/04 vs San Jose Earthquakes on UniMás
8/20 at Houston Dynamo on UniMás
The 2020 local broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.