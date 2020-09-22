2020 FC Dallas Schedule Phase 3 released including two extra derby games

The remaining schedule for FC Dallas’ 2020 regular season – Phase 3 – is out and it’s headlined by another pair of Texas Derby games. Inter Miami’s visit to Frisco is among the final nine games taking FCD into November and the rearranged MLS Cup Playoffs.

Reaming 2020 FC Dallas Schedule

Match # Date Opponent Venue Time (CT) TV 12* Wed Sep 23 Atlanta United Mercedes-Benz Stadium 6:00 PM FSSW+/FCDTV 13* Sun Sep 27 Orlando City SC Toyota Stadium 7:30 PM FSSW/FCDTV 14 Sat Oct 3 Columbus Crew Toyota Stadium 7:30 PM TXA21/FCDTV 15 Wed Oct 7 Houston Dynamo BBVA Stadium 7:00 PM FSSW/FCDTV 16 Sun Oct 11 Minnesota United FC Toyota Stadium 7:30 PM FSSW/FCDTV 17 Wed Oct 14 Sporting Kansas City Toyota Stadium 7:30 PM FSSW/FCDTV 18 Tue Oct 20 Nashville SC Nissan Stadium 7:30 PM FS1 19 Sat Oct 24 Real Salt Lake Rio Tinto Stadium 8:30 PM TXA21/FCDTV 20 Wed Oct 28 Inter Miami CF Toyota Stadium 7:30 PM FSSW/FCDTV 21 Sat Oct 31 Houston Dynamo Toyota Stadium 2:30 PM Univision/TUDN 23 Sun Nov 8 Minnesota United FC Allianz Field 5:30 PM FSSW/FCDTV * Previously Phase two game

The final nine games will see two national broadcasts. Dallas’ trip to Nashville for the third make-up game from MLS is Back Tournament will be aired on FS1 on Tuesday, October 20. The fourth and final leg of the Texas Derby will take place at Toyota Stadium on Halloween, and will feature in Univision’s 2:30 pm slot.

Franco Jara pulls the trigger on a long-range blast against Nashville SC, August 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

The remaining games will be split between Fox Sports Southwest and TXA21, in addition to streaming options presented locally.

FC Dallas will not make any west coast trips in the 2020 regular season, as the final five away games will take the team to play Real Salt Lake and Nashville SC, in addition, to return trips to Minnesota United and Houston.

A second visit to Nashville will be scheduled at a later date to complete the 23-game regular season.

A quick thing to note on the remaining FCD fixtures. One game still to schedule away at Nashville but the only good open date for both teams is the weekend of 10/17, when FCD goes to Nashville a couple of days later. Presumably they're looking to avoid the back-to-back pic.twitter.com/ufl4awdaSo — Dan Crooke (@Crooke86) September 22, 2020

The team’s trip to Allianz Stadium on November 8th will form part of MLS’ Decision Day as all 26 teams kick off simultaneously at 5:30pm.

The rescheduled MLS Cup playoffs will begin shortly after, as 18 teams attempt to get to MLS Cup on December 12.

The Eastern Conference will feature 10 qualifiers due to two extra teams residing in the East for 2020.

Dallas sits third in the Western Conference, and would host the sixth-place Colorado Rapids as things currently stand.